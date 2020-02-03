Best photos from the 2020 Super Bowl
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2.
Kansas City's Derrick Nnadi makes a confetti angel after the game.
Mahomes speaks with San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the game.
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel walks off the field at the end of the game.