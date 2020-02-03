36 migrants were found under a load of gravel in the secret compartment of a dump truck

(CNN) A tip from an anonymous caller led police in Laredo, Texas, to a surprising discovery: 36 migrants trapped in a hidden compartment inside a dump truck that appeared to be hauling gravel.

Officers had dispatched a wrecker to tow away the disabled dump truck on the morning of January 30, police said. Later that morning, they received a call reporting that people were concealed in a compartment inside the vehicle.

Investigators and rescuers responded to the impound lot and heard banging from inside the truck, Laredo Police spokesman Officer Emanuel Diaz said. The people inside appeared to be trapped, he said.

Rescuers "were able to get a backhoe to take off some of the dirt so they could get out," Diaz said.

Investigators found that plywood sheets had been installed inside the truck, creating the hidden compartment. A mix of sand, gravel and dirt sat on top of the plywood, police said.

Read More