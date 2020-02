Mourners left more than 1,300 basketballs outside the Staples Center in tribute to Kobe Bryant

(CNN) Cleanup of the makeshift Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles began Monday at 4 a.m. local time, and the crew was busy. Fans of the late Lakers star had left more than 1,300 basketballs at the memorial in tribute.

Bryant , his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26.

Fans left thousands of items at the memorial to pay their respects to Bryant and other victims of the crash. The items are being cataloged and will be delivered to the Bryant family at the request of Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, Zeidman said.

"It will have been a week," Zeidman told the LA Times . "We have contractually obligated events that are moving in (to the arena). Vanessa had reached out to us and said, 'Our family would like the items out there.' So we're going to catalog every one of them. By that I mean T-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals, toys. We're going to put those in specially made containers and we're going to ship them to the family."

Read More