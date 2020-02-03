Mourners left more than 1,300 basketballs outside the Staples Center in tribute to Kobe Bryant

(CNN) Cleanup of the makeshift Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles began Monday at 4 a.m. local time, and the crew was busy. Fans of the late Lakers star had left more than 1,300 basketballs at the memorial in tribute.

Fans left some 25,000 candles, 5,000 signs or letters, 500 stuffed animals, 350 pairs of shoes and 14 banners, Zeidman said on Twitter.

The cleanup crew also filled a 40-yard trash bin with flowers, which will be used as mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around the arena, according to Zeidman

Zeidman told the LA Times he got the idea to compost the flowers from England's Manchester Arena, which composted flowers and perishables left in the days after a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.