Kansas City's Super Bowl celebrations could be seen on weather radar

(CNN) Fans in Kansas City have been waiting for 50 years for their Chiefs to win another Super Bowl, so they had a lot of celebrating to do after Sunday's come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers.

And did they! Fireworks from those celebrations could be seen on weather radar, accordng to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 pic.twitter.com/IlfG82gxl6 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020

The fireworks could be seen as far South as Clinton and Butler, Missouri, which are about an hour's drive away from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play their home games. They also spilled across the border into Kansas.