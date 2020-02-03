'90s kids rejoice! Dunkaroos are coming back this summer

(CNN) For you '90s kids craving a taste of the good ol' days, the wait will soon be over as Dunkaroos will be returning to the snack aisle this summer.

General Mills, which made the announcement in a company blog post Monday, said it will be bringing back the most requested flavor: Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles.

"For those who grew up in the '90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade," Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills said in the blog post. "We know there's a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We're excited to help '90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood."

Dunkaroos quietly teased its comeback when it created Instagram and Twitter accounts in January. And the excitement was real.