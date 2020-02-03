Demi Lovato and Patrick Mahomes tweeted about being in the Super Bowl -- when they were teenagers

"I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs," the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs tweeted in 2013, when he was just 17 years old.

"One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...." the platinum-selling singer tweeted in 2010, when she too was 17.

At Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, both Mahomes and Lovato saw those dreams come true, proving that you can speak, erm ... tweet, your wildest ambitions into existence.