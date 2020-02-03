4 children are missing in an Alaska blizzard after going out on a snow-machine ride

(CNN) The Army National Guard and the US Coast Guard are helping villagers search for four children -- the youngest just 2 years old -- missing in a blizzard in Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers received a report Sunday at 6:25 p.m. local time that the children hadn't returned from a snow-machine ride near the remote, rural village of Nunam Iqua, on Alaska's west coast.

Officials were called after the children, who range in age from 2 to 14, were more than five hours late in returning home.

"At least three were appropriately dressed for the weather," said state patrol spokesperson Megan Peters. "There's concern for their safety."

The four children are identified as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2.

