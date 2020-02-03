Unexploded World War II bomb found in central London prompts evacuations

London (CNN) Police have evacuated a number of streets in central London after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered.

The device was found near Soho's Dean Street by construction workers and police were called at 1:42 p.m. local time on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Thousands of workers were told to leave their buildings and police expanded a cordon across a number of streets in the busy neighborhood. Dozens of police officers were limiting access to the area.

Police are evacuating a large part of Soho after an unexploded WW2 bomb was found just off Dean Street. Cordon is being expanded and several streets are closed off. Dozens of police around and thousands of people being told to leave work. pic.twitter.com/qscw62Gk9T — Rob Picheta (@robpicheta) February 3, 2020

Umika Verma, a public relations officer, told CNN the incident occurred by the Soho Hotel, opposite her office. "Police said to our receptionist that everyone has to get out," she said.

"We came out of the office and were told to move. No time limit at all was given -- it was just 'get out of the office' immediately. Within five minutes we all had to go."

