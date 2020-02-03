Seal filmed 'clapping' its flippers in the wild for the first time

By Rory Sullivan, CNN

Updated 11:13 AM ET, Mon February 3, 2020

A gray seal has been captured on camera clapping its flippers underwater for the very first time.
(CNN)Although seals are known to clap their flippers in captivity, a gray seal has been filmed doing it in the wild for the very first time, researchers say.

Ben Burville, a marine biologist at Newcastle University in the UK, filmed a seal clapping its flippers together underwater near the Farne Islands, a group of islands off the northeast coast of England.
The seal's clapping produced a distinctive "crack" sound.
Burville spent 17 years attempting to capture the behavior on film before finally succeeding in October 2017.
    Scientists believe bull seals make the noise underwater to deter competitors during the mating season, with the loud high-frequency sound sending a strong message to other males in the vicinity.
    The sound was previously thought to be made vocally, but the new video footage shows a gray seal clapping its flippers to create the noise.
    Burville said in a statement that diving with seals was his passion and that he believes he has spent "more time underwater with grey seals than anyone in the world."