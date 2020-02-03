Red and processed meat are not ok for health, study says, despite news to the contrary

by Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Mon February 3, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Not eating enough fruit led to to an estimated 7.5% diet-related &quot;cardiometabolic deaths&quot; in 2012, the researchers said in &lt;a href=&quot;http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2608221&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a recent study in JAMA&lt;/a&gt;. Two servings of fruit are recommended each day. A serving would equal one whole fruit, such as an entire banana, or one cup equivalent.
Photos: Which of your food habits is most dangerous?
Not eating enough fruit led to to an estimated 7.5% diet-related "cardiometabolic deaths" in 2012, the researchers said in a recent study in JAMA. Two servings of fruit are recommended each day. A serving would equal one whole fruit, such as an entire banana, or one cup equivalent.
Hide Caption
1 of 10