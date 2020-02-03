Red and processed meat are not ok for health, study says, despite news to the contrary
by Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Updated 11:28 AM ET, Mon February 3, 2020
Not eating enough fruit led to to an estimated 7.5% diet-related "cardiometabolic deaths" in 2012, the researchers said in a recent study in JAMA. Two servings of fruit are recommended each day. A serving would equal one whole fruit, such as an entire banana, or one cup equivalent.