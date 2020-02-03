How to hack the week so any day is your favorite day (even Monday)

This essay is part of a column called The Wisdom Project by David Allan, editorial director of CNN Features. The series is on applying to one's life the wisdom and philosophy found everywhere, from ancient texts to pop culture. You can follow David at @davidgallan. Don't miss another Wisdom Project column; subscribe here.
(CNN)What is your least favorite day of the week? And why?
The reason you should ask yourself these two questions is so you can fix that day. If you don't, it's just going to keep swinging around, week after week, hitting you in the back of the head like a circadian tether ball you aren't ducking.
In various studies, surveys and most importantly our own experience, we find reasons to dread certain days of the week. Suicides in the US peak on Mondays. Two surveys in the UK found Tuesday is the most stressful day of the week. Research, which analyzed blog posts published from day to day, found Wednesdays were the least happy in terms of the language writers used. "Thursday is perhaps the worst day of the week. It's nothing in itself," wrote author Nicci French, "It just reminds you that the week has been going on too long." Friday is the most dangerous day to commute to work, according to da