How to hack the week so any day is your favorite day (even Monday)

This essay is part of a column called The Wisdom Project by David Allan, editorial director of CNN Features.

(CNN) What is your least favorite day of the week? And why?

The reason you should ask yourself these two questions is so you can fix that day. If you don't, it's just going to keep swinging around, week after week, hitting you in the back of the head like a circadian tether ball you aren't ducking.