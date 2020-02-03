Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Spain's Madrid airport

(CNN) An Air Canada plane that was circling Spain's capital after experiencing "engine issues" shortly after takeoff has safely landed in Madrid, according to authorities.

It landed in Madrid's Barajas airport "without incident" at 7:15 pm local (1:15 pm ET) on Monday, airport operator Aena said on Twitter.

The Boeing 767-300 -- which carried 128 passengers -- experienced problems shortly after takeoff on Monday afternoon, Air Canada said in a statement

The Canadian flag carrier said flight AK837 was circling around Madrid "to use up fuel and lighten the aircraft for landing."

"A tire also reportedly ruptured on take-off," Air Canada said in a statement, adding that the tire is "one of 10" on the plane.

