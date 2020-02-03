Valentine's Day gift ideas that show your love

The countdown to Valentine's Day has begun, which means it's time to find the right gifts to please that special person in your life. Even though it may seem early now, trust us: You don't want to wait until February 13, because no one likes a last-minute CVS gift. Plus, if you start planning your gifts now, you'll have plenty of time to find the perfect gift, or if you're part of a couple you could even swing getting a present for (and hear us out on this one) both of you.

From couples massages to cozy blankets and Away luggage, we've scoured the internet for the cutest, cuddliest and loveliest Valentine's Day gifts for everyone you love in your life. Take a look below at our favorite gifts for him, gifts for kids and gifts for couples, and make sure to bookmark us and check back in, as we'll be updating and adding to our list as the annual day of love inches closer.

Gifts for him

World's Best Cork Globe ($39.99; personalcreations.com)

Are you two ready to take on the world? Then gift him this globe that comes with push pins to mark the destinations you've visited together (or the locales of future dream vacations).

Away The Everywhere Bag ($195; awaytravel.com)

Give his gym bag the ultimate upgrade with this easy double-strap bag available in either nylon or leather. Available in rich shades like hunter green and deep navy, it even has a compartment in the bottom for an umbrella.

Apple AirPods with charging case ($128.99, originally $159; amazon.com)

With top-notch sound quality, five hours of listening time after charging and active noise cancellation, Apple's newest wireless earbuds are a safe bet for even a tough-to-suprise guy. Need a cheaper option? Amazon Echo Buds are also on sale right now. ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com).

Knit Boxer Briefs in Running Heart Print ($24.50; jcrew.com)

Cute but not cheesy, these holiday boxers are just a little stretchy, so they'll fit and look right under slim-cut suit pants and skinny jeans.

Miguel Pocket Square ($20; ties.com)

Men get ties as gifts all the time, so surprise him this V-Day by thinking outside the tie box. This pocket square is a tiny, simple touch, but it makes such a major difference when he puts on a suit. And if you're already planning on going to a fancy dinner that night, even better.

Lucky Bamboo Plant (starting at $35; ftd.com)

What's that? You started dating someone you really like, but it feels a little early to bestow a lovey-dovey Valentine's gift on him? Greenery for his place, festooned with gold bands for good fortune, may just send the exact right message: "I feel lucky to have met you."

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Show your love with this 8-inch version of the Amazon Echo Show — it has an HD screen, an impressive speaker and an affordable price point. With Prime Video and Hulu skills, it even works as a mini-TV.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($57.99; amazon.com)

If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, then you're covered here with 20 sticks in four flavors: elk, buffalo, mild venison and hot venison.

Gourmet Coffee Trio ($36, originally $44.85; godiva.com)

You two have lots of exciting plans for the future — but first, coffee. Fuel your java lover up with the really good stuff: Godiva Chocolate Truffle, Hazelnut Creme and Caramel medium roasts.

Custom Map Coordinates Cufflinks ($89.99; personalcreations.com)

The place you met? The restaurant where you had your first date? Your honeymoon spot? Your wedding location? Any place in the world with a special meaning can be turned into a wearable memento: tarnish-proof cufflinks made in Maine.

Legacy Gear Bag ($99.99; carhartt.com)

For all those hands-on, hardworking fellas, a big, rain-repellent tote just might do. He'll be able to haul all his tools and other must-brings to wherever he's working. It'll last for years.

Leather Passport Cover ($58; fossil.com)

This buttery-soft case holds cards as well as his passport, and has a special lining that protects chips from being scanned. It comes in three neutral-ish colors, but most special of all, it can be embossed for a personal touch — for free!

Ghirardelli Custom Gift Tin (15 pieces for $12.95; ghirardelli.com)

Maybe he just loves chocolate. There ain't no shame in that game. Mix things up, though, by hand-selecting each and every treat that goes into his gift. Delectable choices abound, from creme brulée and dark chocolate mint squares to limited-edition milk chocolate caramel hearts and strawberry bark.

'Embrace the Future' Engraved Navigator Compass ($49.99, originally $64.99; personalizationmall.com)

Convinced you two are moving in the same direction? Score big points with your sentimental guy by presenting him with this apropos keepsake engraved with your message. It has the perfect name, doesn't it?

GrandPro Rally Laser Cut Sneaker ($150; colehaan.com)

This is the kind of shoe that every guy needs, but most don't seem to have. This utterly comfortable hybrid is part sneaker, part dress shoe, and it comes in six colors. Trust us when we say he will wear these kicks everywhere.

Milwaukee Packout Toolbox ($79.97; homedepot.com)

Home handymen and tinkerers will be ecstatic to snag this serious toolbox. It can hold 100 pounds, is weather-sealed in case he has to use it outdoors, and is impact-resistant. The interior trays will keep little bits and bobs organized.

Approach S62 GPS Golf Watch ($499.99; garmin.com)

Though this is definitely an extravagant gift, the golfer in your life will definitely appreciate it. For example, once in the fairway, you usually don't know how far you are, exactly, from the hole, which dictates which club to use. The Approach will tell him.

Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Redding Shirt ($78, originally $98; untuckit.com)

Untuckit is the master of tailored shirts that look absolutely incredible untucked, and also never wrinkle. We're thinking grabbing several of these versatile 100% cotton shirts is a rather smart idea.

Fitbit Versa 2 ($229.95; fitbit.com)

The latest incarnation of the ubiquitous Fitbit may be the ideal Valentine's Day gift for any fitness-obsessed, techy guy out there. It tracks his calorie burn throughout the whole day, monitors his heart rate, and has Alexa built in. And for a bit of fun, it also allows him to play his favorite Spotify, Pandora or Deezer playlists.

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com)

Treat your guy to Allbirds signature style Wool Runners. They're comfortable, stylish, eco-friendly and you know he wants a pair. Shown here in light gray, they also come in 15 other colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Buds ($129.99; samsung.com)

There's not a guy we know who wouldn't be blown away if he got these as a Valentine's gift. They deliver stellar sound whether he's at work, in the gym or on the street. And charging is beyond fast: A 15-minute charge right in the case gets him nearly two hours of playtime.

Distressed Ziptop Messenger Briefcase ($240; kennethcole.com)

Briefcases can get ratty fast. This pebbled vegan leather option is slim and understated, yet protects a laptop and a tablet in easy-to-access compartments. The handles are nicely padded, so it's comfortable for him to carry, even on a long commute.

Customized Polo ($98; lacoste.com)

Who knew the iconic crocodile could be customized?! First, you'll pick a color, then the fit and the embroidered monogram. Finally, you can choose one of more than 40 crocodiles representing different teams and flags. He won't have another shirt like it.

Juniper Bonsai Tree ($40; proflowers.com)

Here's the guy version of flowers for Valentine's Day. For a man who could use a little Zen in his life, this compact bonsai will bring a calming vibe to his desk.

Gifts for kids

Camidy My First Valentine's Outfit ($18.99; amazon.com)

With this dapper three-piece set, he can sport the bowtied bodysuit without the long-sleeve topper and vice versa, making this ensemble two outfits in one.

Tenth & Pine Love You More Bodysuit ($28; nordstrom.com)

An adorable, comfy basic that will be stealing hearts well past February 14.

Baby's First Valentine's Gift Box ($49.99; shophoneybug.com)

What more could the baby in your life wish for? This all-in-one present includes a bodysuit made of 100% organic cotton, a best-selling book, "Love From the Crayons," and a stretchy, soft swaddle covered in bright red hearts.

Addie & Tate Heart Hat ($9.99; buybuybaby.com)

They'll have onlookers swooning for the rest of the winter in this knit hat. The fuzzy heart and the bouncy pompoms make this little accessory instantly Insta-worthy, at an extremely affordable price point.

Glowing Bath Time Pals (set of eight, $20; uncommongoods.com)

Bath time got a lot more fun with these bath toys. When put in water, they glow various bright colors, and then turn off automatically after the tub is drained. Genius.

Forestar Glow in the Dark Throw ($29.99; amazon.com)

Has their favorite blanket gotten totally ratty? Treat your tot to an upgrade with this extremely soft option that's sure to soothe sleepyheads both at home and on long car trips. Bonus? It's covered in stars that glow in the dark.

Jellycat Amusable Macaron ($15; nordstrom.com)

This squeezable French treat with a sweet smile is ready to win your kid's heart.

TStars Valentine's Day T-Rex Tee (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

This versatile, comfy top says it all. It's soft, adorable and actually won't seem "dated" after February 14. We vote for the red, but it also comes in pink and black.

Unicorn Cookie Baking Set ($36; uncommongoods.com)

At a young age, plenty of kids are eager to help bake cookies. So what could be a bigger thrill than an afternoon spent with you trying out this set?

Mini Dragon Model Kit ($10; uncommongoods.com)

Got a kid who'd rather make something to play with over, say, a Valentine's Day card? Look to this cool, eco-friendly craft kit. The parts are made of recycled cardboard, printed with rice-based ink and the included glue is nontoxic.

Kid Made Modern Valentine's Craft Kit ($16.99; amazon.com)

Now for the craft-loving bunch, this kit has everything you need to make a motherlode of old-timey Valentines, from glitter and googly eyes to felt and sticky gems.

Plus-Plus Mini Maker I Love You Tube ($7.99; amazon.com)

This "I Love You" puzzle block set is obviously perfect for the season, but you can also snag any of 26 other designs, including a narwhal and a snow cone.

Design History Girls Eyelash Fringe Sweater ($68; bergdorfgoodman.com)

The colors. The piece-y construction. The feathery detailing on the sleeves! Your favorite little fashionista will be thrilled.

Melissa & Doug Friendship Bracelets Set ($6.99; amazon.com)

Friendship bracelets are essentially a rite of passage for girls. For about seven bucks, you get enough materials to make at least 10 bracelets, enough for all her besties.

PowerUp 3.0 Paper Airplane ($49.99; amazon.com)

Making paper airplanes is something just about every child tries to do at least once, even in this digital age. Armed with a smartphone, your kid can control an ordinary paper plane. Consider this 2020 version an incredibly logical incarnation of this classic pastime.

Butter Slime Duo ($10.39 for 2; amazon.com)

Many kids have moved away from making slime themselves (enough with the borax, already) and are into premade concoctions. Enter this pair of tubs filled with fluffy slime — satisfyingly squishy, but not slimy or sticky.

Whoopie Pie Baking Kit ($32.95, originally $35.95; baketivity.com)

For your favorite little baker, this kit comes with everything you need to make scrumptious whoopie pies, including premeasured ingredients designed so kids can make Valentine delectables all on their own... for the most part.

Squishy Gummy Bear Light ($28; uncommongoods.com)

Gummy bears. That are LED lamps. That go on when you squeeze their bellies. Need we say more?

Inspired Cases Candy iPhone Case ($14.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Teens change phone cases (or would like to) the way adults change socks. This seasonal one is super cute and has a cool 3-D texture to the image.

MooWoo Faux Fur Throw Pillow ($13.99; amazon.com)

Does your kid live to decorate their space and change things up with the seasons? These soft and fluffy heart pillows just might do the trick.

XO Marshmallow Vanilla Gourmet Marshmallows ($12.95; amazon.com)

These beat those chalky conversation hearts (seen on the phone case above) any day. Flavored with vanilla beans, these cloud-like squares are amazing on their own, but would also make killer hot cocoa toppers.

Hydro Flask (starting at $29.95; amazon.com)

It's not just VSCO girls — teens these days tote water bottles everywhere, too. Order one of these trendy (and reliable) water bottles in Valentine's Day red or, better yet, give teens an IOU and let them choose the color combo.

The House Phoenix Dreamcatcher Kit ($34; amazon.com)

Teens who like crafting and tricking out their rooms with unique touches will go crazy over this.

Gifts for Couples

Personalized Couples Pillow (starting at $36.90; etsy.com)

Couch-potato couples will love this personalized pillow that's ideal for snuggling. And with both of your names elegantly written on the pillowcase, it adds a cute, commemorative piece to any room.

Chunky Knit Blanket (starting at $25.16; etsy.com)

Speaking of snuggling, it doesn't get much better than this blanket, handmade with extremely soft 100% merino wool. Throw it on your couch or bed for instant coziness.

Couple Key Rings (starting at $13.68; etsy.com)

You can take your love wherever you go with these key rings. With the option to add dates, initials, heart engravings and more, this affordable gift is all about combining customization with your love story.

Custom Star Map (starting at $44.95; etsy.com)

For you stargazers, this maps the night sky of any location on any day. The night of your first kiss, or even when you got engaged, can be remembered forever on this beautiful wood print.

Framed Song Lyric Wall Art (starting at $78; etsy.com)

Especially good for married couples, this custom print allows you to put the lyrics of any song (*coughs* like your first dance) in a beautiful design circling a starry sky.

Reasons Why I Love You Jar ($34.50; etsy.com)

A more heartfelt and personal gift, this jar can be filled with 52 reasons you love your partner. If you take your time and write good ones, you might even get a tear or two.

Time Capsule Kit ($19.70, originally $21.89; etsy.com)

Never forget this year's Valentine's Day by capturing your memories in this time capsule. A perfect way to end a day of romantic adventure, store little tokens and mementos to remember your day of love.

Couple's At-Home Massage (prices vary; zeel.com)

Love nothing more than relaxing from the comfort of your own home? Now, you and a loved one can indulge in a massage without having to leave your home. Book in seconds and enjoy the services of vetted and licensed massage professionals.

Long Distance Lamp (starting at $85; uncommongoods.com)

If your loved one is far away, you can still feel close with these long-distance lamps. Just tap your lamp and no matter where someone is in the world, their lamp will change color, letting your partner know you're thinking about them.

Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map ($149; uncommongoods.com)

If you and your significant other are the adventurous type, track all the places you've gone with this personalized pushpin world map. It can be customized with your names and anniversary date, while commemorating all your travels together.

100 Things To Do Scratch Off Poster ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Ever run out of date ideas? Try this scratch-off poster that reveals adventurous things for you and your other half to do together.

Intersection of Love Print (starting at $75; uncommongoods.com)

This cute photo commemorates where you and your partner crossed paths. Plus, you can have it framed with traditional anniversary materials, such as wood for your fifth anniversary or tin for your 10th.

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap creates custom, minimalist maps of nearly anywhere in the world. Just type an address (hint: where you two met, or maybe even your first kiss) and voila — a romantic, nostalgia-filled map for your wall.

Date Night Bucket List ($18; uncommongoods.com)

This bucket list provides simple but exciting ideas for memorable date nights. Don't overthink it — just grab a random stick and go. Then when you get back, remember to write the date on the back, so you'll never forget that time you went stargazing on a whim.

Class Subscription ($90 for one class, $180 for annual subscription; masterclass.com)

This is a great gift to learn new skills together. Learn everything from cooking and writing to management and leadership from experts. This is how you turn movie night into Masterclass night.

Vows As Art Print (starting at $76; minted.com)

This personalized piece of art is the perfect way to be reminded of your wedding vows, or any other words or phrases that have special meaning.

Heart Snapshot Mix (prices vary; minted.com)

The heartfelt way to keep your memories with each other forever: a collage of your favorite pictures. Think of this gift as the ultimate romantic addition to your home decor.

Foil-Pressed Maps (prices vary; minted.com)

We love maps, and this foil-pressed map is a gorgeous way to honor the city, state or country where you live, or where you fell in love. Plus, they come in four sizes, so they'll look great on any wall.

Love Scented Candle ($29.95; homesick.com)

Ever wonder what love smells like? Well, one of our favorite candlemakers, Homesick, has a scent specifically called Love (it has hints of lemon and cassis). These romantic candles also come in scents reminiscent of other life events and places, so you can give your Valentine a candle that reminds them of any place they miss or want to remember.

Couples Mug ($48; uncommongoods.com)

These adorable mugs are handcrafted, glazed and then inscribed with a heartfelt message. They're sold individually, so you can buy one for your significant other, or a pair so you can have matching mugs.

Heart Cocotte Le Creuset ($150, originally $235; lecreuset.com)

Le Creuset is favored by chefs around the world, offering the best in enameled cast-iron cookware. If you and your partner love to cook, this heart-shaped cocotte comes in both rose and cerise, making your weeknight dinners all the more romantic.

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Pot ($45.99; amazon.com)

For couples who cook, can you think of a better night in than a fondue dinner? This 8-quart electric fondue pot is perfect for cheese, oil and, of course, chocolate.

Storyworth ($79, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Storyworth is one of our favorite services, compiling your own stories and photos into a beautifully bound book. This Valentine's Day, document your time together with your partner with a gorgeous book.

Love Language Card Game ($17.95; amazon.com)

Turn your next game night into an opportunity to get closer with your significant other with this card game. Full of insightful topics and conversation starters, it will help you get to know things about each other to strengthen your relationship.

Picnic & Beyond Willow-Seagrass Picnic Basket for 2 ($69.99; amazon.com)

Get ready for warm-weather dates with this gorgeous picnic basket. Fully stocked with two glasses, two plates, cutlery and even a cheeseboard, it will inspire the most luxurious picnic dates in the months to come.

