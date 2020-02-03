30 creative Valentine's Day gifts for guys

With February 14 fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about the men in your life. Whether you're shopping for your partner-in-crime, boyfriend, dad, son or guy-you're-not-really-sure-what-your-status-is, you want to find just the right thing to show you care.

To help, we've rounded up this collection of carefully curated, smashing Valentine's Day gifts for him. We have something here for every man out there — and plenty of our selections won't break the bank. From a recycled glass tie bar to extraordinary earbuds, one thing is certain: No matter which of these you wrap up, he's going to love it.

Knit Boxer Briefs in Running Heart Print ($24.50; jcrew.com)

Cute but not cheesy, these holiday boxers are just a little stretchy, so they'll fit and look right under slim-cut suit pants and skinny jeans. A fun, practical, affordable present? Found.

Apple AirPods with charging case ($128.99, originally $159; amazon.com)

Is there a gift he'll love more than AirPods? Possibly not. With top-notch sound quality, five hours of listening time after charging and active noise cancellation, Apple's newest wireless earbuds are a safe bet for even a tough-to-surprise guy. Need a cheaper option? Amazon Echo Buds are also on sale right now. ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com).

World's Best Cork Globe ($33.99, originally 39.99; personalcreations.com)

Are you two ready to take on the world? Then gift him this globe. It comes with push pins to mark the destinations you've visited together (or the locales of future dream vacations).

Away The Everywhere Bag ($195; awaytravel.com)

Give his gym bag the ultimate upgrade with this easy double-strap bag available in either nylon or leather. Available in rich shades like hunter green and deep navy, it even has a compartment in the bottom for an umbrella.

Miguel Pocket Square ($20; ties.com)

Men get ties as gifts all the time, but pocket squares? Hardly ever. Think outside the tie box and up his style quotient. It's a tiny, simple touch, but it makes such a major difference when he puts on a suit.

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Show your love with this 8-inch version of the Amazon Echo Show — it has an HD screen, an impressive speaker and an affordable price point. With Prime Video and Hulu skills, it even works as a mini-TV.

Lucky Bamboo Plant (starting at $35; ftd.com)

What's that? You started dating someone you really like, but it feels a little early to bestow a lovey-dovey Valentine's gift on him? Greenery for his place, festooned with gold bands for good fortune, may just send the exact right message: "I feel lucky to have met you."

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($57.99; amazon.com)

If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, then you're covered here with 20 sticks of exotic jerky in four flavors: elk, buffalo, mild venison and hot venison.

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com)

They're comfortable, stylish, eco-friendly and you know he wants a pair — so treat your guy to Allbirds signature style Wool Runners. Shown here in light gray, they also come in 15 other colorways.

Viski Stemless Martini Glasses, Set of 2 ($17.99; amazon.com)

For martini drinkers, the slightly heavier weight of these modern stemless glasses are a sophisticated change of pace, with the added bonus that they're more durable than traditional martini glasses.

Gourmet Coffee Trio ($36, originally $44.85; godiva.com)

You two have lots of exciting plans for the future — but first, coffee. Fuel your java lover up with the really good stuff: Godiva Chocolate Truffle, Hazelnut Creme and Caramel medium roasts. They all smell amazing, and the deliciousness stands up to milk and sugar.

Custom Map Coordinates Cufflinks ($76.49, originally $89.99; personalcreations.com)

The campus you met on? The restaurant where you had your first date? Your honeymoon spot? Any place in the world with a special meaning can be turned into a wearable memento: tarnish-proof cufflinks made in Maine.

Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce ($8.81; amazon.com)

Got a guy who's obsessed with "Hot Ones?" Then heat up his Valentine's Day with the most infamous hot sauce on the show. (Just proceed with caution with this hotter-than-hot sauce.)

Legacy Gear Bag ($99.99; carhartt.com)

Here's a great idea for all those hands-on, hardworking fellas: a big, rain-repellent tote. He'll be able to haul all his tools and other must-brings to wherever he's working, whatever he's doing. It'll last for years.

Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Redding Shirt ($78, originally $98; untuckit.com)

Tailored shirts that look absolutely incredible untucked? And that do not wrinkle. At all. Ever. We're thinking grabbing a few of these versatile 100% cotton shirts is a smart idea.

Glass Tie Bar ($25; ties.com)

Look! A classy gift for the guy who prides himself on looking exactly right, all the time. The glass is recycled, a really nice eco-conscious touch. And while we love the pink, especially for the occasion, you have other options: a gray-black marble and a vivid blue.

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill ($39.99, amazon.com)

As the experts explain, a great cup of coffee starts with freshly-ground beans. Level up his morning brew with an affordable and top-rated burr grinder, which delivers a more even consistency than blade grinders.

Leather Passport Cover ($58; fossil.com)

When he unwraps this gift, he might just get ideas about taking you on a romantic adventure, no? This buttery-soft case holds cards as well as his passport, and has a special lining that protects chips from being scanned. It comes in three rich, neutral-ish colors. And it can be embossed for a personal touch.

Ghirardelli Custom Gift Tin (15 pieces for $12.95; ghirardelli.com)

Maybe he loves chocolate, and you think that it just isn't Valentine's Day without it. Mix things up, though, by hand-selecting each and every treat that goes into his gift. Delectable choices abound, from creme brulée and dark chocolate mint squares to limited-edition milk chocolate caramel hearts and strawberry bark.

'Embrace the Future' Engraved Navigator Compass ($49.99, originally $64.99; personalizationmall.com)

Convinced you two are moving in the same direction? Then you'll score big points with your sentimental guy by presenting him with this apropos keepsake engraved with your message. And it has the perfect name, doesn't it?

GrandPro Rally Laser Cut Sneaker ($150; colehaan.com)

This is the kind of shoe that every guy needs, but most don't seem to have. This utterly comfortable hybrid is part sneaker, part dress shoe. It comes in six colors. Trust us, he will wear these kicks with an urban edge everywhere.

Milwaukee Packout Toolbox ($79.97; homedepot.com)

Home handymen and tinkerers will be ecstatic to snag this serious toolbox. It can hold 100 pounds, is weather-sealed in case he has to use it outdoors, and is impact-resistant. The interior trays will keep little bits and bobs organized.

Marvel Venom Baseball Cap ($9.97; gamestop.com)

Your comic book fanboy will slap this right on his head a nanosecond after opening it. After all, it bears the mark of Venom, that mysterious shapeshifter of the Spider-Man franchise.

Approach S62 GPS Golf Watch ($499.99; garmin.com)

Golfer got your heart? This will be his secret weapon on the course, laying out playing conditions he can't otherwise know. For example, it can tell him the distance from the fairway to the hole, so he can make a smarter club pick. The Approach will tell him. This big-ticket Valentine's Day present will be worth every dime when you see his face. It also comes in snazzy white.

Fitbit Versa 2 ($179.95, originally $229.95; fitbit.com)

The latest incarnation of the ubiquitous Fitbit just may be the ideal Valentine's Day gift for any fitness-obsessed, techy guy out there. It tracks his calorie burn throughout the whole day, monitors his heart rate, and has Alexa built in. It allows him to make purchases via six debit or credit cards, and plays his favorite Spotify, Pandora, or Deezer playlists.

Paco Rabanne Invictus Legend Eau de Toilette Spray ($78; macys.com)

The first thing he'll notice is the striking lacquered glass and chrome bottle. Then, that the spicy-woodsy fragrance inside, with notes of sea salt and grapefruit, is incredible. Consider this a gift for both of you.

Distressed Ziptop Messenger Briefcase ($240; kennethcole.com)

Briefcases that are used five days a week can get ratty fast. This pebbled vegan leather option is a major upgrade that will stand up to heavy use. It's slim and understated, yet protects a laptop and a tablet in easy-to-access compartments. The handles are nicely padded, so it's comfortable for him to carry, even on a long commute.

Customized Polo ($98; lacoste.com)

Who knew the iconic crocodile could be customized?! First, you'll pick a color, then the fit and the embroidered monogram. Finally, you can choose one of more than 40 crocodiles representing different teams and flags. We promise he won't have another shirt like it.

Juniper Bonsai Tree ($40; proflowers.com)

The guy version of flowers for Valentine's Day. For a man who could use a little Zen in his life, this compact bonsai will bring a calming vibe to his desk.

Elite Travel Personalized Garment Bag ($59.99, originally $74.99; personalizationmall.com)

Guys who travel a fair amount will really appreciate this sleek, thoughtfully designed garment bag with an embroidered monogram. It keeps as many as six pieces of clothing, depending on what they are, securely in place. The handles fold, then attach to the trolley of a suitcase for easy toting.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.