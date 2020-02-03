Stave off seasonal affective disorder with an on-sale light therapy lamp

Feeling SAD? You're not alone. Millions of Americans experience the effects of seasonal affective disorder during the gloomy days of winter. But for one day only, brighten up your days at a discount with this light therapy lamp Gold Box from Amazon.

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

For one day only, a light therapy lamp from Miroco is down to an all-time low price of $27.99. This shell-shaped lamp offers three brightness levels, which can be adjusted with the touch of a finger, with a maximum brightness of 10,000 lux — thanks to UV-free LED lights — to mimic the sun's rays.

We've previously recommended a similar lamp from the same brand, though the one in Monday's Gold Box boasts an equally impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars and over 1,200 reviews.

Just be sure to shop this deal soon. The sun will set on this special price by day's end or until stock runs out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.