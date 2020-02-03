Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 at an all-time low price

It's a new week, and like clockwork, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch. This time, the Series 5 is down to an all-time low with as much as a $44.01 discount. That brings the price to $354.99 for the 40-millimeter Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band.

Let's break down the savings, model by model.

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($354.99, originally $399; amazon.com)

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($454.99, originally $499; amazon.com)

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band ($384, originally $399; amazon.com)

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($384.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($499, originally $529; amazon.com)

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($384.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($499, originally $529; amazon.com)

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band ($484.99, originally $529; amazon.com)

Savings are mixed across the board, but even various stainless steel models are seeing discounts. But by far, the 40-millimeter Gold Aluminum with only GPS connectivity has the largest discount.

Since they are all Series 5, they feature an always-on display. And in our testing and review, it makes the Apple Watch feel more like a real watch, without decreasing the battery life. You still get a full day of battery from the Series 5. It can also monitor your heart rate and take an ECG (Electrocardiogram) from your wrist.

The Series 5 is powered by an Apple-made S5 processor that delivers twice the performance of the Series 3. It should deliver a faster experience with watchOS and handle any app you can throw at it. Plus, with watchOS 6, the Apple Watch gained a ton of new features, and even has an App Store on your wrist. It's a really great watch.

We don't know how long this sale will last, but act fast to score an all-time low price on the Apple Watch Series 5.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.