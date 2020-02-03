The Apple iPad Mini 5 hits an all-time discount on Amazon

The fifth-generation iPad Mini might be smaller than a full-size iPad, but at $399.99 it actually has a bigger price tag then the entry-level iPad at $329.99. Anyone who's been waiting for the iPad Mini 5 price to come to size will be happy to see the current sale on Amazon, which has the Mini 5 starting at just $349.99, the lowest price we've ever seen.

Here are the particular models that are on sale:

Apple iPad Mini 5, 64GB Wi-Fi in Space Gray ($349.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com )

Apple iPad Mini 5, 256GB Wi-Fi in Space Gray ($499.99, originally $549; amazon.com )

Apple iPad Mini 5, 256GB Wi-Fi in Gold ($522, originally $549; amazon.com )

Apple iPad Mini 5, 256GB Wi-Fi + LTE in Space Gray ($645, originally $679; amazon.com)

Don't be fooled by its size either-- the Mini 5 is a powerful little machine. At just 6.1mm thick and two-thirds of a pound, the Mini 5 weighs almost as little as a phone. Even so, it's powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip ---- making it capable of terrific processing speeds for multitasking and media. It will also run iOS 13 like a champ and can even handle multitasking. You'll, of course, experience that on its 7.9‑inch Retina display with True Tone which provides vibrant and clear visuals.

Along with its superior processor and 10-hour battery life, you'll be able to do a lot with the iPad Mini. That includes taking notes, reading books, browsing the web, streaming your favorite content and of course plenty of FaceTimes. It also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil which means you can markup, doodle and diligently take notes to your heart's content.

Now's the time to pick up an iPad Mini 5 while Amazon is offering an all-time low price on it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.