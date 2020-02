(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- House impeachment managers and President Trump's defense team delivered closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial. Read the latest here.

-- The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus has passed the number of deaths caused by the 2003 SARS epidemic in China. Keep up with the latest news here.

-- The first major votes of 2020 will take place during the Iowa Caucus tonight. Here's an illustrated guide to how the process works.

-- An Air Canada plane made an emergency landing in a Madrid airport after experiencing an "engine issue."