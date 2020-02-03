(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- House impeachment managers and President Trump's defense team delivered closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial. Read the latest here.
-- The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus has passed the number of deaths caused by the 2003 SARS epidemic in China. Keep up with the latest news here.
-- The first major votes of 2020 will take place during the Iowa Caucus tonight. Here's an illustrated guide to how the process works.
-- An Air Canada plane made an emergency landing in a Madrid airport after experiencing an "engine issue."
-- The Kansas City Chiefs brought home a Super Bowl win for the first time in 50 years, but the ads stole the show.
-- An HIV vaccine trial taking place in South Africa didn't end how scientists had hoped.
-- Louis Tomlinson, a former One Direction star, says he won't return to BBC Breakfast Show after being repeatedly questioned about his grief over the deaths of two family members.