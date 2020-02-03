A second monarch butterfly conservationist has been found dead in Mexico

(CNN) The body of a second butterfly conservationist and activist has been found in Mexico, authorities said.

Raúl Hernández Romero, a part-time guide and conservationist at Mexico's largest monarch butterfly reserve, was discovered dead Friday in the Mexican state of Michoacán, local authorities said in a statement released Saturday.

He was found with "blunt blows on different parts of the body and a head injury, caused by a sharp object," the statement said.

Romero was reported missing by relatives hours before his body was found. His wife said he was last seen January 27 when he was leaving his home in San Pedro Libertad, according to officials.