Ecuador's president apologizes for saying women only "target" ugly men for harassment claims

(CNN) Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno stirred controversy late last week, after claiming women only file harassment claims when "they come from an ugly person."

The quip was made during an investor's meeting in the city of Guayaquil on Jan. 31, where he said "men are constantly subject to the danger of being accused of harassment."

"I see women making harassment claims a lot of times, yes, it's good that they do that. But sometimes they only target those people who are ugly for harassment," Moreno said.

"If the person is attractive, based on the canons of society, [women] don't necessarily consider it harassment," the 66-year-old leader continued. He got a couple of chuckles and applause from what appeared to be a mostly male audience.