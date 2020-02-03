Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazilian director Petra Costa says her Netflix documentary should serve as a cautionary tale for the United States and the world at large.

"It talks about the global phenomenon of how democracy dies today. Not with tanks, not with the military taking over," she said in an interview with CNN. "But with the erosion of institutions, the spread of fake news, huge social media campaigns perpetrated and maybe paid for by corporations interested in the demise of democracy."

Her Oscar-nominated film, "The Edge of Democracy," chronicles Brazil's recent political upheaval, and follows the impeachment of a president, the imprisonment of a historical leader and the rise of a right-wing populist.

She documents Brazil's still-festering divisions through a personal rather than journalistic lens, narrating events in the first person and using the political battles within her own family as a backdrop.

The idea first came to her in 2016, when protests erupted demanding the impeachment of then-President Dilma Rousseff, accused of illegally manipulating government accounts to hide a growing deficit in order to secure her re-election.

Read More