Nigeria's commercial hub bans motorcycle taxis, leaving commuters stranded

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Police and motorcycle riders have clashed in parts of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, following a controversial ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles in major parts of the state.

Eyewitness reports said police fired teargas into the air to disperse protesters.

Lagos state police spokesman Bala Elkana confirmed that police fired teargas as drivers protested in the Ijora, Apapa district of the city. He said the protest was violent and the drivers burned tires and attacked people passing by.

"Police was deployed there and they were able to provide calm. There has been no record of anyone dying," Elkana told CNN.

The ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the city went into effect February 1 and prohibits drivers of those vehicles from using a number of major routes in the city, which has a population of more than 20 million.