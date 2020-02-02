Today is 02/02/2020 -- the first palindrome day in 909 years

London (CNN) Today is a very special occasion -- the date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when read forwards and backwards.

It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. At just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

This is the only time such a date will occur this century.

The previous palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111. The next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121 and after that there will not be another until 03/03/3030. Solihull School Maths Department wrote on Twitter : "Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It's also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day!"

The Royal Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas was advertising weddings on the " significant " date, pointing out that your two-year anniversary would fall on 2-2-22. "Two being the ultimate symbolic number representing you and your spouse to be."

