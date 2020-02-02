It will be a sunny Super Bowl Sunday in Miami

(CNN) Here comes the sun, Miami.

Saturday's weather threats may have slowed down some Super Bowl festivities -- but there will be lots of sunshine Sunday over the city hosting Super Bowl LIV this year.

Miami is no longer under any severe weather threats and temperatures will linger around 63 for kickoff, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

High will be about 68 during the day, according to the National Weather Service. And the next chance of showers won't be until midweek again, it said.

Chilly temperatures are expected Sunday night and into Monday morning, the weather service said.