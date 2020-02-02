For the first time ever, the Super Bowl is bringing together three black mayors

(CNN)The game hasn't started yet -- but Super Bowl LIV is already making history.
It's the first time the showdown will bring together three black mayors: San Francisco's London Breed, Kansas City's Quinton Lucas and Miami Gardens' Oliver Gilbert.
"Black mayors represent cities, large and small, urban and rural, and in every part of the country and for every demographic and race," Gilbert wrote on Instagram.
In today's game, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
Here are the captains leading each city:
Host city: Oliver Gilbert
The leader of the Magic City called the coming together of the three mayors a "huge deal."
"Sometimes we don't have an opportunity to see how far we've come because we all live in a very contemporaneous existence, we live in the day," Gilbert told reporters Saturday. But you can think back to times when their mayors weren't black ... what you see is the diversity and leadership that is black leadership in America now."
According to the US Census Bureau, a little more than 80,000 of the Miami Garden's 113,000 residents are black or African-American.
"I think it's really important because sometimes we need to show people instead of telling them," Gilbert said Saturday. "This is that picture: you have three mayors from different parts of the country, all leading our cities forward."
Gilbert is serving his second term as the city's second mayor.
Chief Kingdom: Quinton Lucas
Meanwhile, for Kansas City's "Mayor Q," the competition has already begun.
In a video directed to the mayor of San Francisco -- filmed from a local Kansas City BBQ spot -- Lucas has a simple offer: we'll bring the BBQ if we lose or -- well, he's pretty confident they're winning.
"We first of all want to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers from what I hear it's been a wonderful season, it's an outstanding team, good work. But as you know your success comes to an end right now," Lucas says.