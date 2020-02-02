For the first time ever, the Super Bowl is bringing together three black mayors

(CNN) The game hasn't started yet -- but Super Bowl LIV is already making history.

It's the first time the showdown will bring together three black mayors: San Francisco's London Breed, Kansas City's Quinton Lucas and Miami Gardens' Oliver Gilbert.

"Black mayors represent cities, large and small, urban and rural, and in every part of the country and for every demographic and race," Gilbert wrote on Instagram.

In today's game, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here are the captains leading each city:

