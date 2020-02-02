What happens to the championship gear made for the losing team of Super Bowl LIV?

(CNN) The team that hoists the Super Bowl LIV trophy Sunday night after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be decked out in championship gear that was made beforehand.

What happens to the gear that was created for the losing team

Apparel companies create merchandise for both teams so that the players, coaches and staff will have them available for the trophy presentation and post-game celebrations, while fans will be able to immediately order them at the conclusion of the game.

That means gear for the losing team will not be made available to the public. Instead of wasting perfectly usable merchandise, a nonprofit organization will receive that gear as a donation to be distributed.

The nonprofit organization World Vision tells CNN that it "received runner-up goods from the NFL" up until 2015. While a spokeswoman for World Vision said that the organization didn't know how much merchandise they would receive until after the game, the donated goods, including towels, shirts, hats and sweatshirts, were distributed throughout its network.