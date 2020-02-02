More and more students are experiencing homelessness, according to new federal data

(CNN) As homelessness continues to rise in states like California, new federal data shows that the number of students experiencing homelessness is increasing dramatically.

A report by the National Center for Homeless Education was released this week , summarizing data taken from state submissions to the US Department of Education.

The data, taken from public school districts during the 2015-16 school year through the 2017-18 year, shows that students experiencing homelessness at some point during the three-year period increased by 15% — from 1.3 million students to just over 1.5 million.

This growth in students experiencing homeless seems to be growing across the country. Sixteen states reported growth of at least 10% and eight of those reported a 20% spike. Texas, for example, saw a 100% increase, meaning that the number of students experiencing homelessness doubled.

Only 13 states saw a percent decrease over the three school years, and only five of those states reported a reduction of 10% or more.

