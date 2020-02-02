Team Fluff is the winner of this year's Puppy Bowl

(CNN) It was a great game with a bunch of good boys, but only one team could take home the coveted "Lombarky" Trophy. The winner of this year's Puppy Bowl XVI is Team Fluff.

As Super Bowl fans got their wings and pizza ready, the adorable pups of Team Fluff and Team Ruff battled it out to see which team could score more "touchdowns" with doggy toys.

With a score of 63-59, Team Fluff beat Team Ruff in a close game.

From a Chihuahua to a corgi to a Great Dane, dogs of all sizes played in the game, which aired on Animal Planet.

Pups Cafecito and Gina of Team Ruff and Bert of Team Fluff were the MVP candidates, but Gina, a Labrador retriever and chow chow mix, earned the top reward.

