A soldier surprised his mom as she was sworn in as a police officer

(CNN) Erika Benning's heart was already racing as she prepared to be sworn in as the Irving Police Department's newest officer, but what came next pushed the 42-year-old mother's emotions over the edge.

Her son, 21-year-old Army Sgt. Giovanni Pando, whom she hadn't seen in over two years because he was stationed overseas, arrived at the ceremony on Friday to pin the badge on her uniform.

"When my son came around the corner and I realized that this was real, my breathing just started to slow down, and everything just felt really tight," Benning told CNN. "I just didn't want to pass out because I wanted to enjoy every moment of it."

The police department in the Dallas, Texas, suburbs posted the moment on Facebook, writing, "All swearing-in ceremonies are special but every once in a while one tugs at your heart strings a little more than others."

Pando is stationed thousands of miles away in Germany, but with the help of Benning's husband, the police department was able to coordinate the perfect surprise.

