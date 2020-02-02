JJ Watt becomes 'Captain Clumsy' in Madden video game 'SNL' skit

(CNN) NFL star JJ Watt took on the roles of dopey football player, "Frozen II" giant and stilted Bachelor as he hosted the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."

With Watt, a defensive end with the Houston Texans, the episode featured two football-specific bits a day ahead of the Super Bowl.

In one, Watt recorded in-game dialogue for the NFL video game Madden 2021 that was a bit different than his usual stellar on-field performance. He voiced lines like "Oops," "Captain Clumsy strikes again!" and "God I suck today!"

"It kinda sounds like video game JJ messes up a lot," he notes to the Madden audio experts, played by Mikey Day and Ego Nwodim.

Later, he voices a line that the Madden audio experts say he would make in the huddle.