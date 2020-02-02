Guards in California confiscate illegal jailhouse booze, dashing any Super Bowl party plans

(CNN) Guards at the Santa Rita Jail in California say they dashed prisoners' plans for a boozy Super Bowl when they confiscated ingredients used to make illegal jailhouse alcohol.

A photo posted on Instagram by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Saturday shows about two dozen officers standing behind at least 20 plastic bags of what the sheriff's office called "Illegally made jail house alcohol from fruit and juice." One bag appears to be full of oranges.

"There will be no super bowl party at Santa Rita Jail tomorrow. Good work by our team on duty today," the sheriff's office post said.

The bust was made the day before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs played in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.