Thousands of artifacts were taken when Hawaii's monarchy was overthrown. Now, some have returned home to Iolani Palace

(CNN) About 150 years ago, Iolani Palace was a place fit for a king. Literally.

The palace was home to the Hawaiian monarchy. It was where kings and queens would hold official functions, receive dignitaries from around the world and lavishly entertain guests, according to its website.

But in 1893, the US government overthrew the monarchy . Thousands of items were auctioned off and sent away from their rightful homes.

This month, a step was made to correct history.

The Helen Ladd Thompson Revocable Living Trust donated 113 objects the family had inherited from ancestors Antone and Emily Rosa. Antone Rosa was a government official who served both King Kalakaua and Queen Liliuokalani — the last two monarchs of Hawaii — in numerous positions in the late 19th century.

