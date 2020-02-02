Reese's Take 5 just stole the record for the largest chocolate nut bar from Snickers

(CNN) The candy war has begun and it's on like Donkey Kong.

Two weeks ago, weighing in at more than 4,700 pounds and measuring 2 feet high and 26 inches wide, the Guinness Book of World Records declared Waco, Texas, as the home to the world's largest chocolate nut bar -- a Snickers the size of 43,000 single-size candy bars put together.

The record didn't last long. Hershey has one-upped Mars with an even bigger version of a Reese's Take 5 candy bar weighing 5,943 pounds and measuring 9 feet long by 5.5 feet wide by 2 feet high, the Hershey Company said.

The spirit of record-breaking is quite competitive -- and just ahead of game day, @reeses has taken Snickers' record for the world's largest chocolate nut bar 😍🍫😛 https://t.co/wp67qbskdR pic.twitter.com/fh2q9PIWPc — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 31, 2020

The enormous candy bar took five days to create and was presented Friday at Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"The Reese's team believes records, even those just a few weeks old, are meant to be broken," said Veronica Villasenor, senior director of the Reese's brand.

