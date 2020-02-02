A fan kept screaming G-Eazy's name during Halsey's concert. She wasn't having it

(CNN) Halsey might be bad at love, but she isn't bad at putting disrespectful people in their place

One fan learned that the hard way after repeatedly screaming her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy's name during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami on Saturday night.

She wasn't having it.

"If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building," Halsey can be heard replying in a fan video.

"You're not going to disrespect me like that at my own show."

Read More