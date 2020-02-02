(CNN) A Detroit man is recovering after a woman he was kissing bit off his tongue, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, and the man were engaged in a consensual kiss on January 28 when the incident occurred, police and prosecutors allege. She had asked him to not put his tongue in her mouth. When he did anyway, she bit it off, Prosecutor Eric J. Smith told CNN affiliate WXYZ

CNN has attempted to reach Wedgeworth for comment.

Police responded to the incident and found the man bleeding from his mouth and missing about 1 inch of his tongue, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"I believe this is the first case of this nature in my 27 years in the prosecutor's office," Smith said in the statement.

