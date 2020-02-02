Denver is giving away 1,200 gun locks to help curb youth violence

(CNN) From the Columbine shooting in 1999 to last year's shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch , Colorado has stood as the scene for far too many acts of youth gun violence.

The gun locks, supplied by the Denver Police Department and Project Child Safe, consist of a lock and cable. A gun owner can string the cable through the gun and lock it to prevent it from being loaded or fired unless the lock is opened with a key.

"Gun violence is plaguing our cities, our nation and the very soul of our society, and it's even more devastating to our communities and families when it impacts our children and youth," Hancock said at the time of the report's release.

"The city is committed to promoting the policies and deploying the resources necessary to keep our young people safe."