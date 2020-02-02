Four 100-year-old World War II veterans will participate in the Super Bowl coin toss

(CNN)As the NFL celebrates its 100th season, the commission has asked four 100-year-old World War II veterans to join in on the Super Bowl festivities.
The men will be honored for their service but will also play a special role at Sunday night's game. They are taking part in the official on-field coin toss ceremony before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV game, the NFL announced on Friday.
Col. Charles E. McGee, will flip the coin, and be surrounded by Staff Sgt. Odón Sanchez Cardenas, Lt. Col. Samuel Lombardo and Cpl. Sidney Walton.
"As we culminate the NFL's 100th season, we're extremely proud to honor four World War II veterans celebrating 100 years of life," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release.
"These four men deserve our gratitude for their tremendous contributions to the United States of America and we're thrilled to recognize their service on the country's largest stage."
McGee was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and enlisted in the US Army in 1942. He became a part of the Tuskegee Airmen after receiving his pilot's wings in 1943. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the US service corps. During his military career, he flew tactical missions attacking enemy airfields and top secret rescue missions. In 2011, he was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton, Ohio. In December, he received an honorary promotion to Brigadier General.
Cardenas lives in San Antonio, Texas, and started his service in the US Army in 1941. He was deployed to France in 1944 then was moved to Belgium and Germany, according to the press release. He became a POW on March 14, 1945 when he was captured, along with others, after being attacked by German opposition. Cardenas was soon liberated and returned to the US on April 28, 1945. Among his awards, he received an American Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal and three Bronze Stars for his service. He received an honorable discharge in October 1945.