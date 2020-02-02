Four 100-year-old World War II veterans will participate in the Super Bowl coin toss

(CNN) As the NFL celebrates its 100th season, the commission has asked four 100-year-old World War II veterans to join in on the Super Bowl festivities.

The men will be honored for their service but will also play a special role at Sunday night's game. They are taking part in the official on-field coin toss ceremony before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV game, the NFL announced on Friday.

Col. Charles E. McGee, will flip the coin, and be surrounded by Staff Sgt. Odón Sanchez Cardenas, Lt. Col. Samuel Lombardo and Cpl. Sidney Walton.

"As we culminate the NFL's 100th season, we're extremely proud to honor four World War II veterans celebrating 100 years of life," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release.

"These four men deserve our gratitude for their tremendous contributions to the United States of America and we're thrilled to recognize their service on the country's largest stage."

Read More