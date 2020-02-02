Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a late touchdown in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Kansas City's Derrick Nnadi makes a confetti angel after the game.

Mahomes speaks with San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the game.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel walks off the field at the end of the game.