(CNN) After a monthslong battle with brain and spinal cancer, 4-month-old Lillian Grace finally rang the "cancer-free" bell at the hospital -- and the moment, posted on Facebook by Lily's mom, pulls at the heartstrings.

September 5, 2019, couldn't have been a more exciting and life-changing day for Leann and Patrick Borden of Reno, Nevada. They were at the hospital for the birth of their first baby -- a daughter who would be named Lillian Grace.

But when Lily was born, a nurse noticed the baby's limbs weren't moving.

"She came out paralyzed, pretty much," Leann Borden told CNN. "Her limbs weren't moving like they should and that's what caused curiosity, like something's not right. So after she was born, one nurse was checking her out, and then all of a sudden, five nurses were in the hospital room."

Multiple tests were done while Lily lay in the neonatal intensive care unit, but nothing showed that anything was abnormal. The moment she was about to be sent home, another doctor ordered an MRI.

Read More