Adidas made a sustainable football field using 1.8 million plastic bottles

(CNN) Adidas has taken approximately 1.8 million plastic bottles and turned them into a sustainable football field.

A typical turf field uses a large amount of virgin plastics and re-ground rubber.

James Carney, vice president of global brand strategy for Adidas, told CNN that the sustainable field that the company built was made from plastic bottles sourced from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines -- all with the goal of preventing it from polluting the ocean.

The plastic was washed and treated before it was transformed into infill, which was used to build the artificial field.