London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident' by police

London (CNN) A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, in a terrorist-related incident, London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the Met said shortly after 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

The London Ambulance Service said it had "a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road."

Videos shared on social media showed a number of ambulance and police cars at the scene.

Local resident Dan Smith, who was at the scene, told CNN he saw an ambulance helicopter landing on Tooting Common outside his flat. "On the High Road there was a huge police presence and a wave of ambulances/paramedics arriving. Armed police behind the cordon and everyone was told to remove back," he told CNN in a message.

