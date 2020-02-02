London police shoot man dead after 'terror-related' stabbings

London (CNN) A man has been shot dead by armed officers in Streatham, south London, in a terrorist-related incident, London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the Met said shortly after 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

Police said it did not believe there were other suspects.

The London Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

"We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene," a spokesperson for the service told CNN.

Armed police and ambulances all over #streatham pic.twitter.com/XRlHXE2mYX — Alanah Murphy (@lanahmurphy) February 2, 2020

Read More