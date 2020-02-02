Melbourne, Australia (CNN) Agitated and ailing, Novak Djokovic nonetheless won an eighth Australian Open title to beat his fellow Big Three members to the punch in one respect.

Chasing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most of his career, Djokovic became the first man in the Open Era to win a grand slam title in three decades by downing big-hitter Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in an unforgettable three-hour, 59-minute final.

He has never lost a finale in Melbourne and has now tallied a 17th major overall to pull closer to the elder pair of Federer and Nadal.

Nadal and Federer will get their chances to equal the Serb's three-decade accomplishment in 2020 but at the year's first grand slam, he is unquestionably in a class of his own.