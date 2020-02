(CNN) Novak Djokovic clinched a record-extending eighth Australian Open title after beating Dominic Thiem in a thrilling final Sunday.

The Serbian had looked on the edge of defeat but rallied to beat his Austrian opponent in five sets -- 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4.

The win takes Djokovic's grand slam tally to 17, two behind Rafael Nadal and three adrift of Roger Federer.

More to follow...