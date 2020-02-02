Entrepreneur Leila Janah died from complications of epithelioid sarcoma. Here's what -- and how rare -- that is

(CNN) Leila Janah, a fierce entrepreneur who worked to help those living below the poverty line, died in January from complications of epithelioid sarcoma -- a form of cancer.

She was 37.

In a November Facebook post, Janah wrote, "Epithelioid sarcoma is a rare, strange beast. As it moves through my body I'm trying to understand what it could possibly teach me. My biggest lesson is awe: I'm awe-struck by the complexity of human biology, and equally by the almost mystical power of human connection and love flowing my way."

Epithelioid sarcoma is a rare soft-tissue cancer often seen in young adults, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

"Epithelioid sarcoma accounts for less than one percent of all soft tissue sarcomas," said Dr. Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence.

