Vanessa Bryant to receive fan tributes left for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center

(CNN) Kobe Bryant's wife has requested that all memorabilia and items left by mourning fans at the Staples Center be sent to the family, according to the arena's president.

"We will catalog and box up all the non-perishable items like T-shirts, letters, basketballs, other toys, stuffed animals, and we're going to put them in containers and ship them to Vanessa Bryant and the family," Staples Center president Lee Zeidman told CNN.

The Los Angeles arena will begin removing the items left by fans on Sunday evening to make room for contractually obligated events, he said.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were killed on January 26 when a helicopter carrying them crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

Representatives for Vanessa Bryant contacted the Staples Center with her request to receive the items, Zeidman said. The center was "extremely honored and happy" with Vanessa's request and immediately agreed to mail her the thousands of tributes left by fans since Bryant's passing last weekend.

